Raj Kundra sues media for linking him to pornstar's case

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:58 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Businessman Raj Kundra has filed a formal police complaint at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai against some media houses. The complaint was filed against news articles and a YouTube channel that allegedly connected him to an illegal immigration case of Riya Barade. The police have registered the case under Section 356(3) of the Bharatya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, on court orders.

Who is Riya Barade?

Barade is a Bangladeshi adult film star who was arrested from Thane, Maharashtra in late September, for staying illegally in India using fake documents. Also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, reports suggested that Barade was employed in projects backed by Raj Kundra Productions. Notably, Kundra was embroiled in a high-profile pornography case in 2021 because of which he had to spend time behind bars as well.

Kundra expressed frustration over media's 'defamatory' statements

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, expressed his displeasure over the media's involvement in this case. He said, "I have been compelled by the media to take this step. On multiple occasions, they have tarnished my image by publishing false and defamatory statements." He pointed out that despite sending takedown notices and giving opportunities to retract, the accused media houses did nothing. This prompted him to take legal action.

'Don't deserve to be pronounced guilty in trial by media'

Kundra further added, "My matter is subjudice, I have been fighting in court for my discharge. It's been three years in which three judges have changed." "Whilst it's frustrating I have full faith in the law. I don't deserve to be pronounced guilty in a trial by the media." He stressed that these false reports have affected his reputation and personal life.

Court authorized police to investigate defamation case

The court has allowed Juhu Police to investigate the case and register an FIR against those involved. This is the start of a thorough investigation into the matter. Kundra is optimistic that this investigation will clear his name and bring the guilty to justice.