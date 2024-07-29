'Beef-eater' Ranbir criticized for expressing belief in 'Sanatana Dharma'
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is facing backlash from netizens after expressing his belief in Sanatana Dharma on Nikhil Kamath's podcast. Kapoor stated, "I started believing a lot in the Sanatana Dharma. I think I started reading a lot about it in the last couple of years." Following this remark, X and Instagram users have criticized him, recalling his previous admission of consuming beef and accusing him of promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Ram.
Netizens question Kapoor's sudden embrace of Hinduism
Netizens have expressed skepticism over Kapoor's sudden embrace of Sanatana Dharma. One user commented, "Hope this is real and not a facade he's putting for his Ramayana film." Another user criticized the actor saying, "It is so insulting that this self-proclaimed beef eater is talking about Sanatan Dharma." This backlash stems from Kapoor's 2011 interview where he claimed to be a "big-beef guy."
Kapoor's lifestyle changes for upcoming role raise eyebrows
In October 2023, reports surfaced that Kapoor had given up alcohol and meat for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project Ramayana. Despite these lifestyle changes, some netizens remain unconvinced of his commitment to Sanatana Dharma. A comment read, "He is just trying to wash away the kicks he got from sanatanis with this PR... But if he is willingly changing we must accept him." Kapoor is also scheduled to star in Love & War and Animal Park.