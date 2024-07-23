In short Simplifying... In short Director Karan Johar praised actor Ranveer Singh's work ethic during the promotions of their film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Johar revealed that Singh's energetic on-screen persona is not constant, but a result of his dedication to his craft.

Singh's portrayal of Rocky Randhawa in the film, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, has been well-received by fans.

Karan Johar praises Ranveer Singh's performance

When Karan Johar lauded Ranveer Singh's work ethic on 'RRKPK'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:38 pm Jul 23, 202412:38 pm

What's the story As the first anniversary of the hit film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK), nears, we look back at director Karan Johar expressing his admiration for actor Ranveer Singh's performance and dedication during the film's production. Singh, who portrayed the unforgettable character Rocky Randhawa, was commended by Johar for his distinctive personality and ability to fully embody his roles. He also revealed something interesting about Singh's explosive personality.

What he said

'He's not like that 24X7'

No, the Gunday actor is not hyper and active all the time! Speaking during the romantic drama's promotions, KJo had said that Singh's vibrant on-screen persona was not a constant in his everyday life. "Ranveer Singh just vanishes. He's not like that 24X7. He spends 10-12 hours being his energetic self, then becomes a quiet person who listens to music and spends time with close friends and family," said Johar.

Dedication

Johar highlighted Singh's commitment to his craft

Johar further elaborated on Singh's personality shift, stating it is not a sign of inconsistency but rather an indication of his commitment to his craft. "Ranveer is not wired like that. He is conserving to explode," Johar explained, emphasizing Singh's ability to balance his personal life with the demands of his roles. The director also underscored that Singh's intense energy isn't an act but a genuine part of his work ethic. "It's not an act, it's him working," he affirmed.

Reception

Singh's portrayal of Rocky Randhawa earned fan acclaim

Singh's portrayal of the character Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been warmly received by fans, marking it as one of his most beloved roles to date. This positive reception further underscores Johar's praise for Singh's work ethic and dedication to his craft. The film starred Alia Bhatt opposite Singh and saw the memorable participation of veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.