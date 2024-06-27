In brief Simplifying... In brief Varun Dhawan is set to showcase his action skills in the high-budget film 'Baby John', releasing on December 25, 2024.

What's the story Actor Varun Dhawan has joined forces with South director Kalees and Jawan director Atlee Kumar for a new film titled Baby John. The team has been sharing behind-the-scenes peeks, stirring excitement among fans. Recently, a fresh poster featuring Dhawan in an intense look with long hair and a full-grown beard was unveiled from this high-energy action movie.

In the latest poster, Dhawan is seen ready for a major battle, complete with wet hair, a full beard, and an intense expression. The film Baby John is set to be a high-budget production featuring Dhawan's action skills for the first time. The poster also reveals its release date and other details, promising thrilling entertainment and powerful performances.

The film Baby John also marks the Hindi cinema debut of Keerthy Suresh, alongside shining the spotlight on Wamiqa Gabbi. Other cast members include Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, with music by S Thaman. The film is a joint venture between Jio Studios, Atlee, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Studios, and is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set to release on December 25, 2024.

Dhawan recently made a cameo in Sharvari's Munjya as Bhaskar Sharma, which received positive reviews and commercial success. Besides Baby John, he is also set to star in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. Other projects include Raj and DK's Citadel Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the highly anticipated No Entry 2 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee.

