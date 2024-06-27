In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming series 'Barzakh' reunites Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, intriguing fans with a teaser showing actors applying kajal to their eyes.

The plot, centered around a reclusive resort owner's third wedding, explores complex family dynamics.

Writer Asim Abbasi, who was pleasantly surprised by Khan's eagerness to join the ensemble cast, describes 'Barzakh' as a veil between two different worlds, symbolizing the dysfunctional relationships within the family.

Highly anticipated Pakistani web series' teaser unveiled

'Barzakh' teaser released: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:32 am Jun 27, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated Pakistani web series, Barzakh, has unveiled an intriguing teaser ahead of its trailer launch. The series, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is creating a buzz due to the reunion of the beloved Zindagi Gulzar Hai couple after many years. The show is set to premiere on July 19 on ZEE5 in India, with the trailer releasing on July 1.

'Barzakh' plot and cast details revealed

The teaser of Barzakh offers a glimpse into the series, showing all actors applying kajal to their eyes. The plot revolves around a reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children to his third wedding, with his bride-to-be believed to be long-deceased. The series also features popular Pakistani stars such as Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Sajid Hassan, and Uzma Beg. It was shot in the Hunza Valley.

'Barzakh' writer Asim Abbasi shares insights

Asim Abbasi, the writer and director of Barzakh, in an interview with indianexpress.com, explained that "Barzakh literally means purgatory. But it has its roots in Persian and Arabic and also means a veil between two different worlds." He elaborated that the series is essentially about a dysfunctional family exploring relationships between a father, son, and grandson. Abbasi also revealed his casting choices for the series, expressing his admiration for Saeed's stoicism, beauty, and empathy.

Khan's inclusion in 'Barzakh' cast surprised Abbasi

Abbasi initially thought that Khan might be seeking a hero-driven role. However, he was pleasantly surprised when Khan expressed his eagerness to join the ensemble cast of Barzakh. The reunion of Khan and Saeed on screen has stirred excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting the series premiere.

