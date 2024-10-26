Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' completely crashes; struggles to earn ₹25cr
Dhruva Sarja's latest Kannada film, Martin, is witnessing a major drop in box office collections after a promising start. The movie, released on October 11, crossed the ₹10cr mark within two days of its release and minted ₹19.4cr in the first week. But since the beginning of its second week, Martin has been failing to keep up these numbers at ticket windows. It received negative reviews upon release.
'Martin' collected ₹21.62cr after 15 days of release
On its 15th day, Martin reportedly earned a paltry ₹0.03cr in Karnataka theaters and an equally underwhelming ₹0.01cr in Hindi theaters. The film's Malayalam collection also remained at ₹0.01cr on the same day, according to Sacnilk. After 15 days of release, Martin's net collection remains at ₹21.62cr with a worldwide collection of up to ₹25.3cr despite its multi-lingual release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Kannada.
'Martin' will be available on ZEE5 in a few months
Directed by AP Arjun and produced by Shrinivas Timmapur and Suraj Uday Mehta, Martin reportedly took 252 days to shoot the film, with the climax scene taking 52 days. The film's story revolves around Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, who goes on a self-discovery journey from Pakistan to India, and meets black market dealers connected to terrorists planning major attacks in India. It'll likely release on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.