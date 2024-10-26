Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's latest film 'Jigra' is struggling at the box office, with collections unlikely to reach ₹35cr, making it potentially her lowest-grossing movie in recent times.

In contrast, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri has fared better, collecting ₹37.80cr so far.

'Jigra' faces stiff competition from upcoming Diwali releases like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again', and has received mixed reviews for its pacing and lack of emotional depth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Jigra' box office collection

Box office: Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' struggles to touch ₹30cr

By Isha Sharma 10:09 am Oct 26, 202410:09 am

What's the story Despite the high expectations and initial buzz, the Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra is failing to make an impact at the box office. The Vasan Bala directorial only managed to earn ₹40L on its 15th day of release. This takes its total collection to a disappointing ₹29.70cr, per Sacnilk. The film also stars Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa and was released on October 11.

Box office comparison

'VVWWWV' outperformed 'Jigra' at the box office

In stark contrast to Jigra's dismal performance, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, has performed better. The film earned ₹65L on its 15th day, taking its total collection to ₹37.80cr so far. This action-packed emotional drama could be Bhatt's lowest-grossing movie in recent times. Going by current trends, Jigra may not even collect a lifetime total of ₹35cr.

Future challenges

'Jigra' faces tough competition in upcoming Diwali releases

The road ahead for Jigra doesn't appear to be getting any easier. With films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again slated for November 1, it will face tough competition at the box office. The film received mixed reviews and while Bhatt's acting has been praised, the film has received criticism for its pacing, logical loopholes, and lack of emotional depth. Read our review of the film here.