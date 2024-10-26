Summarize Simplifying... In short Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's 'King of Romance', was reportedly 'disappointed' with his iconic helicopter scene in 'K3G'.

Despite his romantic image, Khan prefers exploring different genres and even dislikes love stories.

He's known for his active involvement in action sequences, like the self-choreographed basketball scene in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

His next project, 'King', directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SRK had different plans for his helicopter scene in 'K3G'

Why SRK was 'disappointed' with his iconic 'K3G' helicopter scene

By Isha Sharma 10:01 am Oct 26, 202410:01 am

What's the story In a recent episode of Cyrus Says, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan was initially disappointed with his iconic helicopter entry scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G). Advani, who served as an assistant director on the film, shared that Khan had expected to "jump off the helicopter" but was instead directed to simply step down. This detail reportedly left him feeling underwhelmed. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

Scene focus

'The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan...'

Advani explained the rationale behind the scene, saying, "The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan who she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground." In K3G, Khan plays the character of Rahul Raichand, a man deeply rooted in his family but is torn apart when he falls in love with a girl from a lower socioeconomic background, a decision not accepted by his father, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Action choreography

Khan's involvement in action sequences and 'thrills'

Advani also shed light on Khan's active involvement in action sequences, particularly the basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He revealed that Khan treated this sequence like an action scene and even choreographed it himself. "When you see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he gets a credit called thrills," said Advani, referring to Khan's unique approach to these scenes.

Career insights

Khan's genre preferences and upcoming project

Despite being called the 'King of Romance' in Bollywood, Advani revealed that Khan often showed interest in trying different genres and "hates" love stories. On the work front, Khan is next set to star in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will mark the first time he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma will co-star.