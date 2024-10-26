Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned hip-hop producer DJ Clark Kent, real name Rodolfo A Franklin, has passed away at 58 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.

DJ Clark Kent (58) dies after three-year-long colon cancer battle

By Isha Sharma 09:39 am Oct 26, 202409:39 am

What's the story Renowned hip-hop producer DJ Clark Kent, who worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., and Mariah Carey, among others, has passed away at the age of 58. His family confirmed the news on Instagram. He had been battling colon cancer for the past three years. Born Rodolfo A Franklin, he began his career in the late 1980s as a DJ for Brooklyn rapper Dana Dane and on New York City radio. May he rest in peace.

Family statement

Kent's family shared news of his death

Kent's family wrote on Instagram, "It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent." "Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world." "The family is grateful for everyone's love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss."

Career highlights

Kent's significant contributions to hip-hop culture

Kent's first major hit was remixing R&B group Troop's Spread Your Wings in 1989. He rose to prominence with his work on Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s 1995 album Conspiracy, producing tracks like I Need You Tonight and Player's Anthem, which introduced Lil' Kim. His contributions also extended to Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt in 1996, where he produced songs like Brooklyn's Finest, Coming of Age, and Cashmere Thoughts.

Legacy

Kent's collaborations and passion for sneakers

Across his career, Kent worked with several artists such as 50 Cent, Estelle, Slick Rick, and Mona Lisa. He was also known for his love for sneakers, owning an estimated 3.5K pairs and collaborating with brands such as Nike, Adidas, and New Balance. His last Instagram post, on September 6, also featured a variety of sneakers.

Tributes

Fellow artists mourned Kent's death

Fellow artists have been mourning Kent's death online. Grammy-winning Roots musician Questlove wrote on Kent's page, "Clark will forever be the culture." Notable rapper and Kent's cousin, Foxy Brown wrote, "LOVE YOU KESH! MY BIG COUSIN WHO STARTED ALL THIS SH-T FOR US! WE LOVE YOU TONY!" Music industry executive Shanti Das wrote, "Lord have mercy. What a gift he was to the world. I am deeply saddened...but will rejoice and celebrate his memory. "