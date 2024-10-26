Summarize Simplifying... In short Martin Lawrence is teaming up with Sony for a sequel to the 1999 box office hit 'Blue Streak', where he played a jewel thief turned detective.

The original film raked in nearly $120 million worldwide.

'Blue Streak' sequel is in the works

Sony-Martin Lawrence team up for 'Blue Streak' sequel

By Isha Sharma 09:19 am Oct 26, 202409:19 am

What's the story Sony Pictures and comedian Martin Lawrence are joining hands for a sequel to the 1999 buddy comedy, Blue Streak, reported Deadline. The news comes on the heels of their recent success with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The sequel is still in its early stages of development, with Cole Maliska penning the screenplay. So far, no other talent has been officially attached to the project.

Production details

Lawrence to produce 'Blue Streak' sequel under Run Tel Dat

Lawrence will be producing the Blue Streak sequel via his production company, Run Tel Dat. He will be joined by Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, and Stacy Lyles in this venture. Toby Jaffe and his RDV Films are also on board as part of the production team. The original Blue Streak film starred Lawrence as Miles, a jewel thief who poses as a detective to retrieve a diamond from a police station.

Past success

'Blue Streak' original film: A box office hit

The original Blue Streak film, released in 1999, was a major box office hit. It reportedly opened at No. 1 in North America and earned nearly $120 million worldwide. In the movie, Lawrence's character teams up with a real policeman, Luke Wilson, to investigate burglaries. It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Career highlights

Lawrence's recent success with 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Lawrence was last seen alongside Will Smith in Sony's Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The film opened this year's summer box office with a domestic gross of $56 million and has since earned over $403 million worldwide. This success pushed the Bad Boys franchise past the $1B mark in lifetime box office earnings.