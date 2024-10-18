Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dune: Prophecy," an upcoming series based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, is set to premiere on HBO and Max.

The show, co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, features a star-studded cast including Watson, Olivia Williams, and Mark Strong.

The plot revolves around two Harkonnen sisters fighting to secure the future of humankind and establish the Bene Gesserit sect.

Trailer breakdown: Tabu plays a silent force in 'Dune: Prophecy'

What's the story The much-anticipated show Dune: Prophecy dropped its first full trailer on Thursday. Set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, the series focuses on the rise of the Bene Gesserit and House Harkonnen. The addition of Bollywood superstar Tabu to the cast has only increased excitement among Indian fans. HBO announced that Dune: Prophecy will premiere on November 17. Here's a trailer breakdown.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer highlights key characters and conflicts

The new trailer for Dune: Prophecy is packed with thrilling moments, centering on Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen and Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen. It sets the stage that the Sisterhood is not liked and these two have to work to save it from threatening forces. The trailer also teases the conflict between the Atreides and Harkonnen, while Tabu, playing Sister Francesca, silently observes.

'Dune: Prophecy' to premiere on HBO and Max

Based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, the upcoming will trace the rise of the Bene Gesserit long before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). The official logline says: "Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson."

'Dune: Prophecy' boasts a star-studded cast and production team

The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television. Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and is also an executive producer. The show's stellar cast includes Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrion, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, and Sara-Sofie Bousinna as Princess Ynez. It has six episodes, each scheduled for release every Sunday.