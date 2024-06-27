In brief Simplifying... In brief The Emmy-winning duo from 'Succession', Gardiner and Mylod, are set to steer the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series on HBO.

'Harry Potter' TV series creative team announced

'Succession' duo to helm upcoming 'Harry Potter' HBO series

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:45 pm Jun 27, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The forthcoming Harry Potter television series has named its creative team, with Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod from Succession joining as writer and director respectively. This announcement comes four months after Gardiner was reportedly shortlisted as one of three finalists to reboot the classic children's franchise for television. The series, still in development, is set for a 2026 release and will be a "faithful" adaptation of JK Rowling's books featuring an entirely new cast.

Strategic shift

HBO series to mark new chapter for 'Harry Potter' franchise

The Harry Potter series, produced by Warner Bros. Television and Rowling's Bronte Film and TV, will feature Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, David Heyman of Heyday Films, Gardiner, and Mylod as executive producers. "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said HBO & Max Content CEO Casey Bloys.

Release plan

'Harry Potter' series to unfold over a decade on HBO

HBO intends to release the new Harry Potter series over a decade, with each season based on one of Rowling's books. The first installment is expected to premiere in 2026. The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series and will feature a new cast, leading a new generation of fandom filled with fantastic detail and much-loved characters that fans have adored for over 25 years.

Cultural phenomenon

'Harry Potter' continues to enchant global audiences

The Harry Potter series, originally ordered by HBO Max in April 2023, is now set to originate from HBO as part of a strategic shift at Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite the shift, all HBO series will remain accessible on Max. The franchise has been a cultural phenomenon with eight films grossing over $7.7B globally, a successful Fantastic Beasts film franchise, theme park attractions, toys and games like Hogwarts Legacy, and the hit Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Experienced team

Emmy winners Gardiner, Mylod bring expertise to 'Harry Potter'

Before joining Succession, Gardiner served as an executive producer on HBO and BBC's His Dark Materials and AMC's Killing Eve. She has also written for shows like Starz's The Rook and Amazon's The Man in the High Castle. Mylod, who directed episodes for Game of Thrones, won an Emmy in 2023 for directing the Succession episode "Connor's Wedding." Both Gardiner and Mylod have multiple Emmys to their credit as part of the hit series' team.