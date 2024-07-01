In brief Simplifying... In brief In the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon', the truce between Rhaenyra and Alicent ends due to a misunderstanding about the succession of their son.

'House of the Dragon' S02 ends Rhaenyra & Alicent's truce

What's the story The HBO series House of the Dragon—a prequel to Game of Thrones—focuses on the Targaryen civil war. In Season 2, Westeros is on the brink of war, despite the efforts of characters like Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and Rhaenys (Eve Best) to prevent it. The situation intensifies as both Rhaenyra and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) assert their rights to the throne. Episode 3 clarifies Season 1's miscommunication, shifts Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship, and ensures war is inevitable. Spoilers ahead.

The miscommunication trope from Season 1: Explained

In S01, the writers crafted a narrative of escalating tension within House Targaryen. Years of resentment and anger culminated in the looming inevitability of war between factions. However, in a pivotal dinner scene in The Lord of the Tides, the show briefly suggested a potential for reconciliation against all odds. Yet, in the episode's final moments, this hope was shattered as a miscommunication trope altered Queen Alicent's motivations, unraveling the progress made and fracturing the friendship between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

Rising tensions in S02, E03: A search for peace

In the third episode—aired on Sunday—Rhaenyra travels to King's Landing in an attempt to find a solution to the escalating conflict. Guided by Rhaenys and inspired by Alicent's letter expressing similar desires for peace, she makes one last effort to avert war. This episode marks the first meeting between Rhaenyra and Alicent since Viserys's (Paddy Considine) death, with both actors struggling with their diminishing hopes for peace and their evolving relationship.

Disputes over succession fuel the approaching war

During their meeting, Alicent insists that Viserys's last words were "Aegon" and "the prince that was promised to unite the realm," suggesting he chose their son as his successor. However, Rhaenyra recognizes these words from the Prophecy of Ice and Fire that Viserys fervently believed in. Despite Rhaenyra's explanation, Alicent remains unyielding in her belief about her son's succession, a belief too deeply rooted to abandon.

Friendship dissolves as war becomes inevitable

The meeting between Rhaenyra and Alicent reveals a significant shift in their relationship. Despite their past friendship and shared goal of avoiding war, they acknowledge their irreconcilable differences and part ways as enemies. By the end of their conversation, both of them accept that peace is unattainable, extinguishing any remaining hope for reconciliation. As the only characters advocating for peace lose hope, it becomes clear that nothing can prevent the impending war.

Know about 'House of the Dragon' in nutshell

Created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO, HOTD is the second television series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. The series is set approximately 100 years after the unification of the Seven Kingdoms, almost 200 years before the events of GoT, and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth. The show chronicles the events leading up to the fall of House Targaryen and the catastrophic war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."