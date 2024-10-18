Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne, former One Direction member, tragically passed away at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, amid professional and personal turmoil.

His second solo album was halted, and Universal Music ended their partnership with him, while his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, accused him of harassment.

Universal Music axed Liam Payne days before his death

Liam Payne faced major career setback days before his death

What's the story Former One Direction member Liam Payne was reportedly cut off from his contract with Universal Music just days before his tragic death. An insider informed Daily Mail that the decision was taken because of Payne's struggling solo career and failure to recoup a substantial advance. The source said, "Out of all of the One Direction boys (Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan), Liam was on the wrong path musically."

Career halt

Payne's second album was shelved before the label's exit

Per the report, Payne's second solo album was put on hold before Universal Music decided to part ways with him. The singer signed with Capitol Records (a subsidiary of Universal Music) in 2016 following One Direction's indefinite hiatus in 2015, marking the launch of his solo career. Additionally, Payne faced further challenges earlier this month when his publicity team resigned.

Condolences shared

Universal Music expressed grief over Payne's sudden demise

Despite the recent professional separation, Universal Music expressed its sorrow over Payne's unexpected death. In a tribute posted on Thursday, the record label stated they were "devastated" by his sudden passing. "His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him," they added in their statement, extending their deepest condolences to Payne's family and loved ones. Payne's ex-bandmates also sent out a joint statement, alongside individual notes.

Legal troubles

Payne's personal life was marred by legal issues

Adding to his woes, Payne was "extremely overwhelmed" by legal issues with his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry. Just a week before his death, Henry had sent him a cease-and-desist letter. This legal action came after Henry alleged that Payne had been frequently contacting her and her family after their breakup. On Monday's episode of The Internet Is Dead podcast, Henry accused Payne of using his poor mental health as a "manipulation tactic."

Tragic end

Payne's tragic death: A detailed look

Payne died from multiple traumas which caused internal and external bleeding after he fell off a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Prior to his death, he was reportedly acting "erratically" and damaging his hotel room. The hotel manager had called emergency services shortly before Payne's death due to concerns for the singer's life. The singer is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with his ex, Cheryl Cole.