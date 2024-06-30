Eric Dane reveals true reason behind 'Grey's Anatomy' departure
Eric Dane, renowned for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, recently disclosed the real reason behind his exit from the popular ABC series. In an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Dane stated that he was likely dismissed rather than leaving by choice. He clarified that his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction during his time on the show were not factors in his departure.
Rising costs and changing dynamics led to Dane's exit
Dane attributed his departure from Grey's Anatomy to his escalating cost to the network. He stated, "I was starting to become very expensive for the network." Dane also acknowledged that by 2012, he had changed and was no longer "the same guy they had hired," suggesting a shift in dynamics as another reason for his exit.
Dane commended Shonda Rhimes for her support
Despite his exit, Dane expressed gratitude toward Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for her unwavering support during his tenure on the show. He recalled, "She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly, she protected us privately... I love Shonda Rhimes and she protected me but I was probably fired." This statement highlights the strong bond and mutual respect between the actor and the show creator.
Dane's character and his struggles with addiction
Dane's character, Dr. Mark Sloan, met a tragic end in the Season 9 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, succumbing to injuries from a plane crash featured in the Season 8 finale. Before joining the show, Dane had been sober for several years but relapsed during the 2007 Writers Guild of America Strike. He confessed that he spent more time battling addiction than being sober during his eight-year stint on the series.
Dane's current projects and continued battle with addiction
Currently, Dane stars in HBO's Euphoria and has been candid about his ongoing struggles with addiction and depression. At the height of his fame on Grey's Anatomy, he sought treatment for painkiller addiction. Dane continues to work in the industry, having been cast in the upcoming Amazon series Countdown, where he will share screen space with Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho.