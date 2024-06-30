In brief Simplifying... In brief Eric Dane, known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, left the show due to increasing costs to the network and personal changes.

Despite his departure, he praised show creator Shonda Rhimes for her support.

Despite his departure, he praised show creator Shonda Rhimes for her support.

Dane, who battled addiction during his time on the show, now stars in HBO's Euphoria and the upcoming Amazon series Countdown, continuing to openly address his struggles with addiction and depression.

Eric Dane reveals true reason behind 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Jun 30, 202410:51 am

What's the story Eric Dane, renowned for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, recently disclosed the real reason behind his exit from the popular ABC series. In an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Dane stated that he was likely dismissed rather than leaving by choice. He clarified that his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction during his time on the show were not factors in his departure.

Cost factor

Rising costs and changing dynamics led to Dane's exit

Dane attributed his departure from Grey's Anatomy to his escalating cost to the network. He stated, "I was starting to become very expensive for the network." Dane also acknowledged that by 2012, he had changed and was no longer "the same guy they had hired," suggesting a shift in dynamics as another reason for his exit.

Show creator

Dane commended Shonda Rhimes for her support

Despite his exit, Dane expressed gratitude toward Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for her unwavering support during his tenure on the show. He recalled, "She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly, she protected us privately... I love Shonda Rhimes and she protected me but I was probably fired." This statement highlights the strong bond and mutual respect between the actor and the show creator.

Character arc

Dane's character and his struggles with addiction

Dane's character, Dr. Mark Sloan, met a tragic end in the Season 9 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, succumbing to injuries from a plane crash featured in the Season 8 finale. Before joining the show, Dane had been sober for several years but relapsed during the 2007 Writers Guild of America Strike. He confessed that he spent more time battling addiction than being sober during his eight-year stint on the series.

Career progression

Dane's current projects and continued battle with addiction

Currently, Dane stars in HBO's Euphoria and has been candid about his ongoing struggles with addiction and depression. At the height of his fame on Grey's Anatomy, he sought treatment for painkiller addiction. Dane continues to work in the industry, having been cast in the upcoming Amazon series Countdown, where he will share screen space with Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho.