US 'very close' to finalizing trade deal with India: Trump

Tariff notification

US has notified tariffs on 14 countries

The Trump administration has formally notified 14 other countries about substantial new tariffs starting in August. US has levied new tariffs of 25% on imports from Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Tunisia. Imports from South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina would face a 30% tariff. Indonesia is set to face a 32% tariff, while Bangladesh and Serbia would be subject to 35%. Cambodia and Thailand are listed at 36%, and the highest tariffs—at 40%—are for Laos and Myanmar.