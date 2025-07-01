US could revoke your citizenship for these crimes
What's the story
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has released new guidelines that could lead to the denaturalization of certain naturalized citizens. The memo prioritizes citizenship revocation proceedings for individuals charged with terrorism, national security offenses, child abuse, gang involvement, and financial crimes. This move is part of a broader effort to intensify immigration enforcement under the Donald Trump administration.
Legal implications
Who will be prioritized for denaturalization?
The DoJ memo outlines that individuals charged with war crimes, any extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses are also subject to denaturalization. Those convicted of crimes or posing ongoing threats to the US will be prioritized. The Civil Division will "prioritize and maximally pursue" denaturalization proceedings in these cases, provided there is sufficient evidence.
Citizenship statistics
Naturalized citizens make up over half of US immigrants
Naturalization is a process through which immigrants become citizens of the United States after meeting certain requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act. As of 2022, 24.5 million out of 46.2 million immigrants in the US are naturalized citizens, accounting for over half (53%) of all immigrants. In the last decade alone, over 7.9 million people have become naturalized citizens in America.
Policy evolution
Denaturalization cases increasing under Trump administration
Denaturalization was once rare in the US, but has been increasing under President Trump's administration. The trend started during former President Barack Obama's tenure, mainly targeting naturalization fraud cases. Since January 2017, at least 110 denaturalization cases have been referred to the Justice Department by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Focus
What does the memo say?
The memo, written by the Assistant Attorney General, lists pursuing denaturalization as one of the DOJ Civil Division's "top five enforcement priorities." It emphasizes cases where naturalization was obtained illegally or through concealment of material facts or "willful misrepresentation."
Concerns
Concerns raised about potential abuse of power
Experts have raised concerns that such denaturalization through litigation may violate due process of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights. There are fears it could be used to "police immigrants" and infringe on free speech rights. Interestingly, antisemitism is among the potential causes for denaturalization, which has been used against anti-Israel protesters like pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.