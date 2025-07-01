US could revoke your citizenship for these crimes

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has released new guidelines that could lead to the denaturalization of certain naturalized citizens. The memo prioritizes citizenship revocation proceedings for individuals charged with terrorism, national security offenses, child abuse, gang involvement, and financial crimes. This move is part of a broader effort to intensify immigration enforcement under the Donald Trump administration .

Legal implications Who will be prioritized for denaturalization? The DoJ memo outlines that individuals charged with war crimes, any extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses are also subject to denaturalization. Those convicted of crimes or posing ongoing threats to the US will be prioritized. The Civil Division will "prioritize and maximally pursue" denaturalization proceedings in these cases, provided there is sufficient evidence.

Citizenship statistics Naturalized citizens make up over half of US immigrants Naturalization is a process through which immigrants become citizens of the United States after meeting certain requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act. As of 2022, 24.5 million out of 46.2 million immigrants in the US are naturalized citizens, accounting for over half (53%) of all immigrants. In the last decade alone, over 7.9 million people have become naturalized citizens in America.

Policy evolution Denaturalization cases increasing under Trump administration Denaturalization was once rare in the US, but has been increasing under President Trump's administration. The trend started during former President Barack Obama's tenure, mainly targeting naturalization fraud cases. Since January 2017, at least 110 denaturalization cases have been referred to the Justice Department by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Focus What does the memo say? The memo, written by the Assistant Attorney General, lists pursuing denaturalization as one of the DOJ Civil Division's "top five enforcement priorities." It emphasizes cases where naturalization was obtained illegally or through concealment of material facts or "willful misrepresentation."