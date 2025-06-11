What's the story

YouTube's creative ecosystem added over $55 billion to the US GDP and supported over 490,000 full-time jobs in 2024, a report by Oxford Economics has revealed.

The term "creative ecosystem" encompasses not just content creators but also video editors, assistants, publicists, and employees of creator-focused companies like Patreon and Linktree.

The findings highlight the economic impact of YouTube's platform on various sectors.