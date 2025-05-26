Have a US visa? You can visit these countries hassle-free
Indian passport holders can enjoy hassle-free travel to several countries with a valid United States visa.
The US visa, which is often seen as a mark of trust and thorough vetting, opens doors to numerous destinations across Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East.
These countries offer visa-free entry or simplified e-visas for Indian travelers with a valid US visa. Let's take a look at the list.
Europe
In Europe, several non-Schengen countries welcome Indian passport holders with a valid US visa.
These include Albania (visa-free for 90 days), Bosnia and Herzegovina (30 days), Georgia (90 days), Montenegro (30 days), North Macedonia (15 days), Serbia (90 days), and Turkey (e-visa for 30 days).
This makes it easier to explore the continent's rich history and culture without tedious embassy processes.
Americas
In the Americas, many nations waive visa requirements for Indian passport holders with a US visa.
These include Mexico (180 days), Belize (30 days), Costa Rica (30 days), El Salvador (90 days), Guatemala (90 days), Honduras (90 days), and Nicaragua (30 days).
Panama requires at least one use of the US visa for 30-day entry.
Colombia and Peru also allow entry without additional visas, for stays of up to 90 and 180 days respectively.
Caribbean
The Caribbean is also more accessible for Indian passport holders with a valid US visa.
Countries such as Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, and Dominican Republic allow entry without additional visas for up to 30 days.
Saint Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica offer longer stays of up to 90 days.
This makes spontaneous beach getaways much easier!
Asia
In Asia, a few countries have simplified entry procedures for Indian passport holders.
The Philippines offers visa-free entry for 14 days, while Singapore allows visa-free transit (VFTF) up to 96 hours.
South Korea and Malaysia also offer limited stays under certain conditions.
Taiwan issues e-visas valid for 30 days, making it easier to explore the region's diverse cultures and landscapes.
Middle East
The Middle East is now more accessible for Indian passport holders with a valid US visa. The United Arab Emirates offers a 14-day visa-on-arrival facility, while Oman and Qatar provide e-visas for 30 days.