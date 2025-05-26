Putin targeted? Russian commander alleges drone attack on his helicopter
What's the story
A Russian military commander has claimed that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was "at the epicenter" of a Ukrainian drone attack on May 20 in Kursk Oblast.
The claim was made by Yury Dashkin, who heads an air defense division in the region.
He told the Russian news agency RBC that they were engaged in an air defense battle while ensuring security for Putin's helicopter flight.
Visit details
Putin's visit follows Russian recapture of Kursk Oblast
"The helicopter was effectively at the epicenter of the response to the massive drone attack," he said.
This incident occurred during Putin's first publicized visit to Kursk Oblast since Russian forces regained control of most of the region from Ukrainian hands in March 2025.
The area had been under Ukrainian control since a cross-border incursion in August 2024, which was the first major foreign military advance into Russian territory since World War II.
Attack skepticism
Ukrainian observers question authenticity of attack
However, Ukrainian observers have questioned the authenticity of Dashkin's claims, saying that it is a narrative aimed at portraying the Russian leader as personally exposed to danger, thereby boosting domestic support.
The Kremlin has also not issued any statement regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, Moscow state media reported that the Russian Air Forces destroyed 46 drones during this alleged attack.
Escalating conflict
Russia's recent actions in Ukraine and international response
Over the weekend, Russia launched a record-breaking attack on several regions in Ukraine, including Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks and called for new sanctions against Russia.
United States President Donald Trump also criticized Putin's actions, saying he was "not happy with what Putin is doing" and accused him of prolonging the war.
Prisoners
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners
Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko claimed 12 people were killed and 60 more were injured in the wave of drone and ballistic missile strikes on Saturday night and Sunday, the second consecutive night of violent attacks across the country.
The strikes occurred as the two countries concluded their largest prisoner swap since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, exchanging 1,000 captured soldiers and civilian captives on each side.