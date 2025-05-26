Saudi lifts 73-year-old alcohol ban ahead of World Cup 2034
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has announced plans to lift its long-standing ban on alcohol in 2026, marking a major shift in its conservative policies.
The decision comes as the country gears up for international events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.
Under the new rules, alcohol will be sold in about 600 designated areas across Saudi Arabia, mainly luxury hotels, resorts, and areas developed for tourists.
Limited availability
Alcohol sales to be restricted to specific venues
The approved locations for alcohol sales include Neom, Sindalah Island, and the Red Sea Project.
These places will be allowed to serve beer, wine, and cider.
However, stronger drinks like spirits will continue to remain banned under the new policy.
The government has made it clear that alcohol won't be permitted in homes, shops, or public places, and personal production of alcohol remains prohibited.
Economic strategy
Alcohol policy part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
This new alcohol policy is a key component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a national strategy aimed at diversifying its economy and boosting tourism, entertainment, and hospitality.
The country hopes that allowing controlled alcohol sales will create jobs and attract foreign investment.
Major hotel chains are already revising their plans in anticipation of increased international visitors due to the policy change.
Regulatory framework
Strict regulations and monitoring for alcohol sales
Only licensed venues with trained staff will be allowed to serve alcohol under strict procedures.
The goal, authorities said "is to welcome the world without losing cultural identity — positioning Saudi Arabia as a progressive yet respectful player on the global tourism map."
Spirits and hard liquor with an ABV (Alcohol By Volume) greater than 20% will remain prohibited, with no shops, takeout, or home brewing permitted.