The United States Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment report has underscored Pakistan's military modernization efforts, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons.

The report said that Islamabad views India as an "existential threat," while India sees China as its "primary adversary" and Pakistan as an "ancillary security problem."

This assessment comes after a recent escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following Indian missile strikes on terrorism-related infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to military activities from May 7-10.