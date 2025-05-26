What new US intelligence report revealed about Pakistan's nuclear arsenal
What's the story
The United States Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment report has underscored Pakistan's military modernization efforts, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons.
The report said that Islamabad views India as an "existential threat," while India sees China as its "primary adversary" and Pakistan as an "ancillary security problem."
This assessment comes after a recent escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following Indian missile strikes on terrorism-related infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to military activities from May 7-10.
Nuclear upgrades
Pakistan's nuclear modernization and China's role
The report highlights Pakistan's focus on nuclear modernization, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons to counter India's conventional military advantage.
"Pakistan is modernizing its nuclear arsenal and maintaining the security of its nuclear materials and nuclear command and control. Pakistan almost certainly procures WMD-applicable goods from foreign suppliers and intermediaries," the report says.
China is highlighted as Pakistan's main economic and military partner, providing support for Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) programs.
Report
'Foreign materials and technology supporting Pakistan's WMD programs'
"Foreign materials and technology supporting Pakistan's WMD programs are very likely acquired primarily from suppliers in China, and sometimes are transshipped through Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates," the report mentions.
"However, terrorist attacks targeting Chinese workers who support China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects have emerged as a point of friction between the countries; seven Chinese nationals were killed in Pakistan in 2024," it says.
Military focus
Pakistan's military priorities and counterterrorism efforts
The report also lists Pakistan's military priorities as managing cross-border skirmishes, countering Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalist militants, conducting counterterrorism operations, and nuclear modernization.
Despite these efforts, over 2,500 people were killed by militants in Pakistan in 2024, it added.
The report mentions terrorist attacks targeting Chinese workers involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects as a source of friction between China and Pakistan, with seven Chinese nationals killed in 2024.
Defense strategy
India's defense initiatives and bilateral partnerships
On the Indian side, the report states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's defense priorities are likely to focus on global leadership, countering China, and enhancing military power.
It said that India is working on bilateral defense partnerships in the Indian Ocean region and increasing trilateral engagement in the Indo-Pacific.
It actively participates in multilateral forums like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and ASEAN.
Defense partnerships
India-Russia ties and domestic defense industry
The report also discusses India's relationship with Russia, which is "viewed as important for achieving its economic and defense objectives."
"Under Modi, India has reduced procurement of Russian-origin military equipment but still relies on Russian spare parts...that form the backbone of its military's ability to counter perceived threats from China...Pakistan," it says.
At the same time, India is expected to continue promoting its "Made in India" initiative this year to build its domestic defense industry and modernize its military capabilities.