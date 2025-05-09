Woman killed, another injured in Pakistan shelling in J&K's Uri
What's the story
A woman was killed and another injured on Thursday in cross-border shelling by Pakistan.
The incident was reported from the Uri area of Baramulla district in North Kashmir.
Officials said a vehicle from Razerwani to Baramulla was also hit by a shell near Mohura.
While Nargis Begum died, Hafeeza was injured and rushed to GMC Baramulla for treatment.
Escalation
Pakistani military targets border areas in India
Pakistan escalated tensions on Thursday night, firing missiles and drones at border areas across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
The Pakistani military also launched artillery fire in Jammu, Pathankot (Punjab), and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan).
However, Indian air defense systems neutralized all drones and missiles.
Other than Uri, Pakistan also targeted Poonch, Rajouri, and Chowkibal Kupwar on Friday morning.
Border village along the LoC hit by shelling
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Residents of a border village along the LoC suffer as their shops get damaged in shelling by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ibXd6Bh9OT— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
Response
Like target killing of civilians: Local resident
"After we closed our shop last night, shelling started....my shop is completely damaged. This is like target killing of civilians," a local resident told ANI.
Another said, "The firing by Pakistan has damaged the whole front area of my house. Houses of my relatives have also been damaged."
Tension between the two countries has escalated after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people last month in Pahalgam.
In response, India hit terror camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.