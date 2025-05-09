May 09, 202510:02 am

What's the story

A woman was killed and another injured on Thursday in cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

The incident was reported from the Uri area of Baramulla district in North Kashmir.

Officials said a vehicle from Razerwani to Baramulla was also hit by a shell near Mohura.

While Nargis Begum died, Hafeeza was injured and rushed to GMC Baramulla for treatment.