'Not the time for irresponsible petition': SC raps Pahalgam petitioners
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Criticizing the petitioners for their irresponsible petition, the court warned not to demoralize the armed forces during such a time.
"This is the crucial hour when each and every Indian has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don't demoralize the forces. Look at the sensitivity of the issue," the bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh said.
Attack aftermath
Details of the PIL and its implications
The PIL was filed by Kashmiri local Junaid Mohd Junaid and advocates Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar.
They were seeking a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam and minimum security standards for tourist sites in conflict-prone areas such as Jammu & Kashmir.
Safety measures
Petitioners demand action plan for tourist safety
The petitioners asked for an action plan to be drawn up by the Center, J&K administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for ensuring safety in tourist spots of J&K.
They also asked for the Press Council of India to ensure only "fair and true" reporting related to the attack is allowed to maintain societal peace.
Bench
PIL sought probe by judges
Refusing to entertain the PIL, the court reminded the petitioner that the work of judges is to decide disputes and not conduct inquiries.
"Please be responsible counsel. Is it like this you demoralize the forces during such time. Since when retired High Court, Supreme Court judge has become expert in investigation? When did we acquire ? We only decide disputes," the court remarked.
The petitioner then said that he will withdraw the prayer for a probe.
Withdrawal allowed
Petitioners granted permission to withdraw
The bench was also not satisfied with the PIL seeking directions to protect Kashmiri students studying outside J&K.
"Are you sure about the prayer you are making. First you ask retired Supreme Court judge to probe....Then you ask for guidelines, compensation, directions to press council."
"You force us to read all these things...and now you speak for students," the bench remarked.
The petitioners, however, were given the liberty to move the high court on the problems faced by J&K students.