What's the story

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Criticizing the petitioners for their irresponsible petition, the court warned not to demoralize the armed forces during such a time.

"This is the crucial hour when each and every Indian has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don't demoralize the forces. Look at the sensitivity of the issue," the bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh said.