Karnataka man dies after drinking 5 liquor bottles as dare
What's the story
In a tragic incident in Karnataka, a 21-year-old man died after downing five full liquor bottles in a ₹10,000 wager.
The dare from his friend Venkata Reddy was to drink the liquor without watering it down.
After drinking the neat liquor, Karthik fell sick and was later admitted to a hospital in Mulbagal in Kolar district, where he died during treatment.
Legal proceedings
Legal action taken against those involved
After Karthik's death, a police case was registered at Nangali police station against six people, including his friends Reddy and Subramani.
Both have been arrested, and a hunt is on for the others.
Per reports, the deceased had recently become a father.
His pregnant wife had gone home to her parents for delivery, and she gave birth to their child just eight days ago.
Limit
2.6 million people die from alcohol consumption
The World Health Organization estimates that around 2.6 million people die each year from alcohol consumption.
To identify a 'safe' level, WHO said "valid scientific evidence would need to demonstrate that at and below a certain level, there is no risk of illness or injury associated with alcohol consumption."
The WHO statement clarifies: currently available evidence cannot indicate the existence of a threshold at which the carcinogenic effects of alcohol 'switch on' and start to manifest in the human body.