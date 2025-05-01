What's the story

The Indian government has modified its April 24 order, asking Pakistanis to leave the country by April 30.

"The order has been reviewed and, in partial modification, it is now ordered that Pakistani nationals may be allowed to exit India to go into Pakistan from the Integrated Check Post at Attari till further orders," the order by the Home Ministry said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, the Indian government canceled visas for Pakistani citizens.