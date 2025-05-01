India modifies deadline; allows Pakistanis to leave until further orders
The Indian government has modified its April 24 order, asking Pakistanis to leave the country by April 30.
"The order has been reviewed and, in partial modification, it is now ordered that Pakistani nationals may be allowed to exit India to go into Pakistan from the Integrated Check Post at Attari till further orders," the order by the Home Ministry said.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, the Indian government canceled visas for Pakistani citizens.
Those with medical visas were given time until April 29
Pakistani citizens were asked to leave India by April 27, while those who had medical visas were given time until April 29.
Many Pakistani nationals have been returning home through the Attari border since.
They have pleaded for leniency from the Indian government, saying they are being punished for this incident.
Since April 24, at least 786 Pakistanis have left India across the Attari-Wagah border. During the same period, at least 1,376 Indians returned from Pakistan across the Attari-Wagah border.
Pakistani woman and her children forced to leave
Among the affected is Mufzala, a Pakistani woman who has been married in Baramulla for six years.
She said she, along with her two children (born in India and legally residing here on a long-term visa) were suddenly asked to leave.
"What happened in Pahalgam was a terrorist activity...Why are we suffering because of this?" she told ANI.
Another Pakistani national, who had come to India on a 45-day visa, is being sent back after just seven days.
The expelling of Pakistani nationals is one of the many steps the Indian government took after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
India also suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and announced a staff reduction in high commissions to 30 from the current 55 by May 1.
Military-diplomatic ties with Pakistan were severed, and Pakistani defense, navy and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission declared persona non grata.