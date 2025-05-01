What's the story

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire for the seventh night in a row.

The unprovoked small firing was reported across the Line of Control toward the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

Responding to the provocations, the Indian Army retaliated promptly.

The incident came after India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations along the LoC during a call between the director general of military operations for India and Pakistan on Tuesday.