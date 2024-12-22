Multi-story building collapses in Punjab's Mohali; 1 dead, several trapped
A multi-story building in Punjab's Mohali district collapsed on Saturday night, killing a 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Drishti Verma from Theog, was pulled out of the debris in a critical condition and rushed to Sohana Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. At least five people are reportedly still trapped under the rubble.
Rescue operations underway, building owners charged
The collapse is suspected to have been triggered by excavation work on an adjacent plot. Rescue efforts are being led by teams from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF). Several excavators and medical units, including ambulances, have been mobilized at the site. Simultaneously, police have filed charges against building owners Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Rescue operation ongoing
Punjab CM expresses sorrow, assures action against culprits
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed his condolences over the incident on X. He wrote, "Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot." He assured that action would be taken against those responsible for this tragedy.