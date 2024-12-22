Summarize Simplifying... In short A multi-story building in Punjab's Mohali collapsed, reportedly due to nearby excavation work, resulting in one death and several people trapped.

Rescue operations are underway by the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Team.

Charges have been filed against the building owners, and Punjab's Chief Minister has promised action against those responsible. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

At least five people are reportedly still trapped

Multi-story building collapses in Punjab's Mohali; 1 dead, several trapped

By Chanshimla Varah 09:00 am Dec 22, 202409:00 am

What's the story A multi-story building in Punjab's Mohali district collapsed on Saturday night, killing a 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Drishti Verma from Theog, was pulled out of the debris in a critical condition and rushed to Sohana Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. At least five people are reportedly still trapped under the rubble.

Legal action

Rescue operations underway, building owners charged

The collapse is suspected to have been triggered by excavation work on an adjacent plot. Rescue efforts are being led by teams from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF). Several excavators and medical units, including ambulances, have been mobilized at the site. Simultaneously, police have filed charges against building owners Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Twitter Post

Rescue operation ongoing

Official response

Punjab CM expresses sorrow, assures action against culprits

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed his condolences over the incident on X. He wrote, "Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot." He assured that action would be taken against those responsible for this tragedy.