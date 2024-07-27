In short Simplifying... In short A series of fatal accidents in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have raised concerns about road safety.

In recent incidents, eight people died after a car fell into a gorge in Anantnag, and six others lost their lives in separate accidents in Rajouri and Reasi districts.

These tragedies, including a family losing three members in Reasi, underscore the urgent need for improved safety measures on hilly roads.

Fatal road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

8 people killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag

By Chanshimla Varah 04:34 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story Eight individuals, including five children, lost their lives when their vehicle plummeted into a gorge on the Simthan-Kokernag Road in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.﻿ The vehicle was traveling from Madwah Kishtwar when the driver lost control. According to TOI, the victims were all members of the same family and included a man and two women.

Victims were members of the same family

Accident series

Recent fatal accidents highlight road safety concerns

Days before this tragic incident, six people lost their lives in two separate accidents in the Union territory's Rajouri and Reasi districts. A taxi carrying eight passengers from Thandikassi to Lam veered off a hilly road near Chalan village in Rajouri on July 21. Earlier on July 13, a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Reasi tragedy

Family tragedy strikes in Reasi district accident

In another incident, four family members traveling in a Mahindra Bolero car rolled 200 feet down into a gorge at Bidda village in Reasi district last week. Guddi Devi and her daughter Shobha died on the spot, while Devi's son Mukesh Singh later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Two people died and three were also injured after their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge on July 24 in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru Sub-Division of Shimla.