EC initiates preparations for J&K elections

By Chanshimla Varah 01:59 pm Jun 08, 202401:59 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (EC) has hinted at plans to hold an assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) shortly, which will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The EC said it is inviting applications from registered, unrecognized parties for "common symbols" under Paragraph 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. While recognized national and state parties have their "reserved symbols," registered unrecognized parties must apply for one to field candidates.

Court directive

Supreme Court mandates J&K Assembly elections by September

As per the Election Symbols Order, any registered, unrecognized political party may apply for a "common symbol" six months before the end of a House term. However, because there is no functioning assembly in J&K, the EC is accepting applications. Last December, the Supreme Court directed the ECI to conduct the assembly elections in J&K by September 30. In March, the EC stated that holding elections concurrently with Lok Sabha polls was "not practical" due to "logical and security" reasons.

Voter optimism

High voter turnout anticipated for J&K elections

After the Lok Sabha elections were concluded, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar expressed optimism about the upcoming assembly elections in J&K, stating that the election process will begin "very soon." He highlighted that J&K recorded its highest voter turnout in four decades at 58.58% during recent Lok Sabha elections. The official date for the assembly polls, however, has yet to be announced.