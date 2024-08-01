In short Simplifying... In short A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, India, has left one person dead and 28 missing, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving drones and multiple response teams.

Amidst continued rainfall, weather alerts have been issued and the state's BJP cadres have been called upon to assist in relief efforts.

The monsoon season, which began on June 27, has already claimed 65 lives and caused losses of around ₹433 crore. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh causes fatalities

One dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:19 am Aug 01, 202410:19 am

What's the story A sudden cloudburst in the Samej Khad area of Rampur, Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh has resulted in one death and left 28 people missing. The incident triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as reported by news agency ANI. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap confirmed that 19 people went missing following the severe flooding caused by the cloudburst.

Rescue efforts

Multiple agencies mobilized for rescue operations

Rescue operations have been launched by teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police, and home guards. Drones are being used to locate the missing individuals. Another cloudburst was reported in Thaltukhod of the Padhar subdivision in Mandi district where Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan confirmed one body has been recovered and nine people are still missing.

Political response

BJP cadres urged to assist in relief efforts

Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has called on all party cadres to assist with rescue and relief efforts in his home state. Nadda spoke with Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, assuring him of all possible help from the central government. He also communicated with former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and the BJP State President, directing all party workers to engage in relief work.

Weather forecast

Weather alerts issued amid continued rainfall

The regional Met office in Shimla has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts except Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti. A yellow alert was also issued on Wednesday for heavy rainfall at isolated places from Friday. The wet spell in the state is predicted to last until August 6.

Monsoon impact

Rainfall data and monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh

In the 24 hours ending at 5 pm on Wednesday, Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 127.6mm, followed by Una at 60.2mm, Manali at 45mm, and other regions recording lesser amounts according to the regional Met center in Shimla. Data recorded until Tuesday showed that rain-related incidents have claimed 65 lives since the onset of the monsoon on June 27. The state has also suffered losses amounting to ₹433 crore as per the state's Emergency Operation Centre.