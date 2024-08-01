In short Simplifying... In short The death toll from the Wayanad landslides in India has risen to 256, with over 200 people still missing.

The Indian Army, along with other agencies, has rescued around 1,000 people despite the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and damaged infrastructure.

The majority of the victims were tea estate workers living in vulnerable areas, and the tragedy has sparked nationwide condolences and intensified relief efforts.

This disaster underscores the increasing threat of extreme rainfall and landslides in the region, linked to climate change and unchecked development.

Catastrophic landslides claim hundreds in Kerala

Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs to 256, over 200 missing

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:55 am Aug 01, 202409:55 am

What's the story The landslides that hit Wayanad, Kerala on Tuesday morning have claimed 256 lives and left over 200 people missing, Health Minister Veena George has said. The calamity, triggered by heavy rainfall in the hilly regions near Meppadi, has also resulted in injuries to over 200 people. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha are the villages most severely impacted by this disaster.

Rescue efforts

Indian Army rescues 1,000, sets up command center

According to reports, the Indian Army has successfully rescued approximately 1,000 people and set up a Command and Control Centre in Kozhikode to coordinate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts. According to Health Minister Veena George, "At least 1,500 army personnel have been deployed for the rescue operation. We have deployed forensic surgeons." The rescue operations resumed on the third day with teams from various agencies including the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Weather impact

Unprecedented rainfall hampers relief efforts

The landslides were set off by two days of relentless rain, resulting in 572mm of precipitation—significantly more than the forecasted 64-200mm. This downpour triggered two landslides between 1am and 4am in Chooralmala village, sending powerful currents of water and mud into Mundakkai village downstream. The ongoing rain and rising river waters have destroyed infrastructure including roads and bridges, complicating relief efforts.

Victim profile

Victims found in Chaliyar River

Separately, the bodies of several victims were discovered in the waters of the Chaliyar river in Nilambur village, seven kilometers south of Mundakkai. The majority of the victims were employed in tea estates and resided in small homes constructed along arterial roads or at the base of plantations.

Government response

Relief efforts continue

Condolences have been extended from across the country, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with his cabinet and senior bureaucrats and dispatched five ministers to Wayanad to oversee the rescue and relief efforts. "Entire families, including children who were sleeping, were buried under the earth before dawn broke... This is a heartbreaking tragedy," Vijayan said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Climate impact

Kerala's rising death toll from extreme rain

Since 2017, nearly 900 people have lost their lives in Kerala due to extreme rain and landslides. Experts attribute this increase in extreme rainfall events on India's western coast to the warming of the southeast Arabian Sea and unchecked development along the Western Ghats, one of India's most ecologically fragile regions. Wayanad has been particularly susceptible to landslides, with major incidents reported in August 2019 that resulted in significant loss of life and property.