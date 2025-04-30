What's the story

India has officially shut its airspace for all planes registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan. This includes commercial airlines as well as military flights.

The closure is effective from April 30 till May 23, 2025.

With India's airspace officially closed, Pakistani airlines will have to reroute their flights.

They will have to take longer routes through countries like China or Sri Lanka to reach Southeast Asian destinations like Kuala Lumpur.