India shuts airspace for Pakistan-registered flights, military aircraft
What's the story
India has officially shut its airspace for all planes registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan. This includes commercial airlines as well as military flights.
The closure is effective from April 30 till May 23, 2025.
With India's airspace officially closed, Pakistani airlines will have to reroute their flights.
They will have to take longer routes through countries like China or Sri Lanka to reach Southeast Asian destinations like Kuala Lumpur.
Twitter Post
The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM)
#Breaking India issues a notam shutting down its airspace for Pakistan registered, operated/leased aircraft, airlines & military flights— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) April 30, 2025
Dates - 30 April - 23 May 2025 pic.twitter.com/QZx5m2TvHA
Flight rerouting
Impact on Pakistani airlines
Pakistan has already shut its airspace to Indian flights after New Delhi took several measures against Islamabad in the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Among other measures, India has revoked visas and announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty — an agreement regulating shared water from six rivers in the Indus system.
In response, Pakistan said any attempt to halt or divert water flow will be considered an "act of war."
Notam
Credible intelligence that India may attack: Pakistan
Pakistan's closing of its airspace to Indian flights has already forced hundreds of flights to detour, incurring significant additional fuel and time costs.
The situation continues to be volatile, with both parties increasing their military alertness.
On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action against it in the "next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."
Modi
PM gives complete operational freedom the armed forces
PM Narendra Modi, who has vowed to punish the Pahalgam attackers, chaired a number of important meetings on Wednesday, including one with the Cabinet Committee on Security — India's top decision-making body on national security matters.
At one of the meetings, he gave "complete operational freedom" to the armed forces to determine the "mode, targets, and timing" of India's military response to the Pahalgam attack.