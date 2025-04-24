R Madhavan supports cancellation of film events post-Pahalgam attack
What's the story
In light of the recent terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, actor R Madhavan has supported the film industry's decision to cancel all film-related events.
The attack, which left at least 26 dead, has been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities across the globe.
Standing in solidarity with the victims and their families, Madhavan shared a post on his Instagram Story, highlighting the ripple effect of the attack on Bollywood.
Industry impact
Teaser, trailer releases, award shows have been pushed
Madhavan reshared an Instagram Post, originally shared by a Mumbai-based photographer, speaking about how Bollywood has been affected by the attack.
It revealed that, given the current situation, movie teasers, trailers, and launch events have been canceled.
"Additionally, a major award ceremony has been canceled, along with several brand launches," it added.
The actor agreed with this sentiment, sharing the post with a folded hands emoticon.
Emotional reaction
Madhavan's emotional response to the Pahalgam attack
Along with supporting the cancellation of film events, Madhavan also expressed the way the Pahalgam attack affected him.
The actor described his feelings as "Horrified, Dismayed, Aghast, Deep shock and sadness Heartbreaking #Pahalgamattack."
He said he felt "Anger, Wrath, Revenge and retribution, Payback!!" and demanded the people behind the attack to be "Decimated, Annihilated," and to "Set an example."
The Pahalgam attack took place at the Baisaran meadow.