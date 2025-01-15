'Shaitaan' makers building horror universe—Turkish hit 'Dabbe' to be remade
What's the story
Panorama Studios, known for its unique take on the horror genre with Shaitaan (2024), is said to be looking to turn this success into a franchise.
The film, a remake of Gujarati horror drama Vash (2023), featured Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan.
Despite being a remake of a hit film, Shaitaan found its own footing, thanks to the stellar performances from its cast.
However, the sequels won't be the next projects in the franchise.
Franchise plans
'Shaitaan' sequel and franchise expansion underway
Journalist Rahul Raut shared the update on Twitter, adding that Panorama Studios will be remaking a famous Turkish horror drama in Hindi as its first venture.
Apart from that, the two Shaitaan sequels are already in the works.
However, the details of the storyline and cast involvement are still under wraps.
This move is in line with the current trend of successful films being turned into franchises/cinematic universes.
New acquisition
Panorama Studios acquires rights to Turkish horror film 'Dabbe'
Apart from the Shaitaan sequels, Panorama Studios has also bagged the rights to the Turkish horror film Dabbe. The production house intends to remake the movie in Hindi as part of their ambitious movie universe project.
Released in 2006, Dabbe gave birth to several other horror dramas (seven to be precise), including Dabbe 2, Dabbe: Demon Possession, etc. with the last one released in 2015 (Dabbe 6: The Return).