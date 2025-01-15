What's the story

Panorama Studios, known for its unique take on the horror genre with Shaitaan (2024), is said to be looking to turn this success into a franchise.

The film, a remake of Gujarati horror drama Vash (2023), featured Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan.

Despite being a remake of a hit film, Shaitaan found its own footing, thanks to the stellar performances from its cast.

However, the sequels won't be the next projects in the franchise.