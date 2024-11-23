Prakash Jha teases 'Gangaajal 3,' 'Raajneeti 2'; will Ajay-Ranbir return
Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha has revealed his plans to develop the third installment of the Gangaajal franchise, tentatively titled Dharamkshetra. The original film, released in 2003, starred Ajay Devgn. Apart from this project, Jha is also working on a sequel to the political drama Raajneeti (2010), which featured an ensemble cast including Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. However, he has not confirmed whether these actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming films.
'Dharamkshetra' to explore police-society dynamics
Jha revealed that Dharamkshetra won't be a continuation of Gangaajal but will offer a new story. He told Mid-Day, "It's based on several stories about the police force, society and the dilemma they face with each other." "It's about a head constable." The second installment in this franchise was Jai Gangaajal (2016), which featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
'Raajneeti 2' to continue Samar Pratap's journey
Speaking about Raajneeti's sequel, Jha revealed, "The second part is intended to be an extension of the first movie." "Though Samar Pratap [Kapoor's character] has gone abroad, he is there [in this story]. The story's structure has been worked out." However, he stayed non-committal on whether Kapoor would reprise this role.
Jha expressed concerns over modern casting processes
Jha voiced his apprehensions about the film industry today, especially the casting process. "A decade ago, we could just meet the actor, narrate the story, and convince them to make a decision. Today, you cannot. Actors don't read the scripts; their assistants and managers do." "You have to go through three levels of management to reach the stars."
Jha confirmed he isn't in regular contact with Devgn, Kapoor
Despite working on projects that originally starred Devgn and Kapoor, Jha confirmed that he isn't in regular touch with them. He said, "They are shooting for many projects. I'm not in touch with them, but if there is a project, they will be contacted." While Devgn has films like Son of Sardaar 2 and Raid 2 in the pipeline, Kapoor is busy with Love & War and Ramayana.