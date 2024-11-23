Summarize Simplifying... In short Filmmaker Prakash Jha is teasing sequels to his popular films 'Gangaajal' and 'Raajneeti'.

The new 'Gangaajal' installment will present a fresh story about the police force and societal dilemmas, while 'Raajneeti 2' will extend the journey of Samar Pratap, originally played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Jha also expressed concerns about the modern casting process in the film industry, and confirmed he isn't regularly in touch with Ajay Devgn and Kapoor, who starred in his previous projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prakash Jha is working on 'Gangaajal 3' and 'Raajneeti 2'

Prakash Jha teases 'Gangaajal 3,' 'Raajneeti 2'; will Ajay-Ranbir return

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha has revealed his plans to develop the third installment of the Gangaajal franchise, tentatively titled Dharamkshetra. The original film, released in 2003, starred Ajay Devgn. Apart from this project, Jha is also working on a sequel to the political drama Raajneeti (2010), which featured an ensemble cast including Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. However, he has not confirmed whether these actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming films.

New narrative

'Dharamkshetra' to explore police-society dynamics

Jha revealed that Dharamkshetra won't be a continuation of Gangaajal but will offer a new story. He told Mid-Day, "It's based on several stories about the police force, society and the dilemma they face with each other." "It's about a head constable." The second installment in this franchise was Jai Gangaajal (2016), which featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Sequel details

'Raajneeti 2' to continue Samar Pratap's journey

Speaking about Raajneeti's sequel, Jha revealed, "The second part is intended to be an extension of the first movie." "Though Samar Pratap [Kapoor's character] has gone abroad, he is there [in this story]. The story's structure has been worked out." However, he stayed non-committal on whether Kapoor would reprise this role.

Industry changes

Jha expressed concerns over modern casting processes

Jha voiced his apprehensions about the film industry today, especially the casting process. "A decade ago, we could just meet the actor, narrate the story, and convince them to make a decision. Today, you cannot. Actors don't read the scripts; their assistants and managers do." "You have to go through three levels of management to reach the stars."

Communication gap

Jha confirmed he isn't in regular contact with Devgn, Kapoor

Despite working on projects that originally starred Devgn and Kapoor, Jha confirmed that he isn't in regular touch with them. He said, "They are shooting for many projects. I'm not in touch with them, but if there is a project, they will be contacted." While Devgn has films like Son of Sardaar 2 and Raid 2 in the pipeline, Kapoor is busy with Love & War and Ramayana.