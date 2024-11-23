Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's film 'Kanguva', despite its grand budget of ₹300 crore, has underperformed at the box office, with earnings yet to cross the ₹70 crore mark.

The film, which tells the story of a tribal warrior and a modern-day cop, has been met with negative reviews, impacting its commercial success.

Amidst the criticism, Suriya's wife, Jyotika, defended the film on Instagram, praising its concept and visual effects.

'Kanguva' is struggling at the box office

Suriya's 'Kanguva' continues to fall; yet to touch ₹70cr mark

By Isha Sharma 11:09 am Nov 23, 2024

What's the story The Tamil action-fantasy drama Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is witnessing a major drop in its box office performance. The film saw a massive drop on its second Friday, showing no signs of improvement. If this continues, Kanguva may not even touch the ₹70 crore mark. Despite a grand opening of ₹24 crore, the film's earnings have been dropping since the second day.

Box office report

'Kanguva' Day 9 collection stands at ₹64.91 crore

On Friday (November 22), Kanguva's earnings fell to lakhs as the film only earned ₹0.61 crore on its ninth day, per Sacnilk. Kanguva's net collection now stands at ₹64.91 crore, failing to live up to its initial box office expectations. The film, released on November 14, received negative reviews, which has led to its poor commercial performance.

Production details

'Kanguva' was produced on a budget of ₹300 crore

Directed by Siva, Kanguva was produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. The film was made on a budget of ₹300 crore. The story revolves around a tribal warrior who protects his homeland's inhabitants, a narrative intertwined with a present-day cop's quest. The epic also stars Disha Patani.

Defense statement

Jyotika defended 'Kanguva' amid negative reviews

In the wake of the scathing reviews, Suriya's wife and celebrated actor Jyotika recently came to the film's defense on Instagram. She wrote, "It's sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!