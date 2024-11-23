Suriya's 'Kanguva' continues to fall; yet to touch ₹70cr mark
The Tamil action-fantasy drama Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is witnessing a major drop in its box office performance. The film saw a massive drop on its second Friday, showing no signs of improvement. If this continues, Kanguva may not even touch the ₹70 crore mark. Despite a grand opening of ₹24 crore, the film's earnings have been dropping since the second day.
'Kanguva' Day 9 collection stands at ₹64.91 crore
On Friday (November 22), Kanguva's earnings fell to lakhs as the film only earned ₹0.61 crore on its ninth day, per Sacnilk. Kanguva's net collection now stands at ₹64.91 crore, failing to live up to its initial box office expectations. The film, released on November 14, received negative reviews, which has led to its poor commercial performance.
'Kanguva' was produced on a budget of ₹300 crore
Directed by Siva, Kanguva was produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. The film was made on a budget of ₹300 crore. The story revolves around a tribal warrior who protects his homeland's inhabitants, a narrative intertwined with a present-day cop's quest. The epic also stars Disha Patani.
Jyotika defended 'Kanguva' amid negative reviews
In the wake of the scathing reviews, Suriya's wife and celebrated actor Jyotika recently came to the film's defense on Instagram. She wrote, "It's sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!