Nostalgic 'Suits LA' teaser promises a fast-paced, captivating season

By Isha Sharma 10:50 am Nov 23, 202410:50 am

What's the story NBC has released the first teaser for Suits LA, the spinoff of the popular legal drama series Suits. The teaser pays tribute to the original series with its visual style and music, featuring Ima Robot's Greenback Boogie from the original Suits theme song. The teaser gives glimpses of stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis against the backdrop of Los Angeles's skyline.

Show synopsis

'Suits LA' plot and character details unveiled

Suits LA, created by Aaron Korsh, follows Ted Black (Amell), a former New York federal prosecutor who now represents the powerful in Los Angeles. The show follows his firm's fight for survival and Black's reluctant acceptance of a job he once hated. The story also explores what made Black leave everything behind and start afresh in LA.

Guest appearance

Gabriel Macht to reprise role in 'Suits LA'

Gabriel Macht, who played the charming lawyer Harvey Specter in Suits, will reprise his role for a three-episode arc in Suits LA. The guest appearance will be Macht's first on-screen return since Suits ended in 2019. The series also stars Bryan Greenberg in a key role. Other executive producers include David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan. The show will premiere on NBC on February 23 next year.