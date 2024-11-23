Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Watts has confirmed that there will be no sequel to the George Clooney-Brad Pitt starrer 'Wolfs', leaving fans disappointed.

George Clooney-Brad Pitt's 'Wolfs 2' canceled, confirms director

What's the story The highly-anticipated sequel to Wolfs, the Apple TV+ action-comedy featuring Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is reportedly not happening. The news comes as a disappointment for fans who were looking forward to more of the film's witty dialogue and action-filled antics. Despite Apple's earlier announcement confirming a sequel, director Jon Watts has now expressed doubts about its likelihood in an interview with Collider.

Director's statement

Watts expressed uncertainty about 'Wolfs' sequel

While promoting his new Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, Watts told Collider about his future plans and what is no longer on his agenda. He said, "I don't know what I'm directing next, and I don't think there's going to be a Wolfs sequel." Naturally, this has left fans disheartened as they were eager for more of the rival fixers' story portrayed by Clooney and Pitt in Wolfs.

Film reception

'Wolfs' received mixed reviews despite star-studded cast

Despite the star power of Clooney and Pitt, Wolfs received mixed reviews from critics. The film currently holds a modest 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised the chemistry between the two leads but criticized its thin plot and over-reliance on its high-profile cast. On the other hand, Wolfs set a new viewership record on Apple TV+. Just a week after its release, Apple announced it was the most-watched feature film in the history of their streaming service.