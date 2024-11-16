Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney's 'Ice Age 6' is set to hit theaters in December 2026, marking the first release under Disney's management since acquiring 20th Century Fox.

By Isha Sharma 10:56 am Nov 16, 202410:56 am

What's the story Disney has officially announced the release date for the much-awaited Ice Age 6. The animated film, which continues the adventures of Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo) and Diego (Denis Leary), will premiere on December 18, 2026. This is a departure from the franchise's usual early-year release pattern and takes over a slot initially reserved for an untitled Star Wars movie.

New beginnings

Notably, Ice Age 6 will be the first theatrical release in the series under Disney's management, after acquiring 20th Century Fox. The last big-screen appearance of Manny, Sid, and Diego was in Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. The film was announced earlier this month at D23 Brasil and returning cast members also include John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg.

Holiday release

Ice Age 6 is scheduled for a December release, in line with Disney's tradition of releasing animated films during the holiday season. The timing is similar to recent Walt Disney Animation Studio's releases such as Wish, Strange World, and Encanto. Although these films have had mixed box office results, the upcoming Moana 2 is also likely to follow the same pattern with a November 27 release.

Franchise revival

The Ice Age characters' decade-long absence from the big screen could also work in generating anticipation for their return. By 2026, it will have been 24 years since the original film's release, possibly triggering nostalgia among fans who grew up with the franchise. Even though Ice Age: Collision Course was met with a lukewarm response, the franchise's legion of fans can help the film sail through at the box office.