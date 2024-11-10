Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Amaran', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is nearing the ₹150cr mark after just 10 days, thanks to high theater occupancy rates. The film, which cost ₹130cr to produce, has already recouped its budget.

'Amaran' box office collection

Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' nears ₹150cr mark after Day 10

By Isha Sharma 10:48 am Nov 10, 202410:48 am

What's the story The Tamil biographical military drama, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues its successful run at the box office. The film saw a major boost in collections on its second Saturday, hinting that it will soon cross the ₹150cr mark. According to Sacnilk's report, the movie raked in ₹14.50cr on Day 10 (Saturday), taking its total net collection to an impressive ₹136.75cr.

'Amaran' enjoyed high theater occupancy rates

Amaran has been enjoying high theater occupancy rates, especially in Tamil-speaking regions where it recorded a 65.92% occupancy rate. The film's popularity was evident throughout the day with 47.27% occupancy for morning shows, 65.71% for afternoon shows, 69.38% for evening shows, and a peak of 81.32% for night shows on Day 10. In Telugu-speaking regions, the film also fared well with an overall occupancy rate of 48.48%.

'Amaran' recouped its production budget in 10 days

The film, which was reportedly made on a budget of ₹130cr, has recovered its production cost within just 10 days of release. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Shreekumar. Set against the backdrop of 2014's Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, it revolves around the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his sacrifice for India. The film's gripping story and performances have struck a chord with the audience, making it a box office winner.