Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' rakes in ₹29.4cr in 4 days
The Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki, has taken the box office by storm. The movie raked in an impressive ₹29.4cr net collection across India in its first four days of release. The film's earnings saw steady growth from day one (₹6.45cr) to day four (₹8cr).
'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed steady growth in earnings
The film's box office performance showed a consistent upward trend in earnings. On day one (Thursday), it earned ₹6.45cr, which increased to ₹6.55cr on day two (Friday). Day three (Saturday) witnessed a massive jump with collections touching ₹7.5cr, a 14.5% increase from the previous day. On day four (Sunday), collections rose further by 6.67% to touch ₹8cr.
'Lucky Baskhar' dominated Telugu box office with 51.67% occupancy
Lucky Baskhar continued to rule the Telugu box office with a massive 51.67% occupancy on its fourth day. The film's performance was especially strong in the evening shows, which had an occupancy of 64.93%. Region-wise, the film saw high occupancies in Chennai (81.75%), Vijayawada (53%), and Vizag-Visakhapatnam (66.75%).
'Lucky Baskhar' made a strong impact globally
Apart from its domestic success, Lucky Baskhar also made a strong mark globally. The film's total worldwide collection in four days was ₹46.5cr. This includes a whopping ₹12.4cr from overseas markets, showcasing the film's international appeal. Reportedly, the total gross collection in India in this period was ₹34.1cr.