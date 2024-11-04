Summarize Simplifying... In short Dulquer Salmaan's film 'Lucky Baskhar' has been a hit, earning ₹29.4cr in just four days. The movie dominated the Telugu box office with over 50% occupancy and also made a significant impact globally, raking in ₹46.5cr worldwide.

'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' rakes in ₹29.4cr in 4 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:31 pm Nov 04, 202401:31 pm

What's the story The Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki, has taken the box office by storm. The movie raked in an impressive ₹29.4cr net collection across India in its first four days of release. The film's earnings saw steady growth from day one (₹6.45cr) to day four (₹8cr).

Box office performance

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed steady growth in earnings

The film's box office performance showed a consistent upward trend in earnings. On day one (Thursday), it earned ₹6.45cr, which increased to ₹6.55cr on day two (Friday). Day three (Saturday) witnessed a massive jump with collections touching ₹7.5cr, a 14.5% increase from the previous day. On day four (Sunday), collections rose further by 6.67% to touch ₹8cr.

Regional dominance

'Lucky Baskhar' dominated Telugu box office with 51.67% occupancy

Lucky Baskhar continued to rule the Telugu box office with a massive 51.67% occupancy on its fourth day. The film's performance was especially strong in the evening shows, which had an occupancy of 64.93%. Region-wise, the film saw high occupancies in Chennai (81.75%), Vijayawada (53%), and Vizag-Visakhapatnam (66.75%).

Worldwide success

'Lucky Baskhar' made a strong impact globally

Apart from its domestic success, Lucky Baskhar also made a strong mark globally. The film's total worldwide collection in four days was ₹46.5cr. This includes a whopping ₹12.4cr from overseas markets, showcasing the film's international appeal. Reportedly, the total gross collection in India in this period was ₹34.1cr.