Cardi B responds to Elon Musk for calling her a 'puppet'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:26 pm Nov 04, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Rapper Cardi B has taken to social media to defend herself after Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized her following a teleprompter glitch at a Kamala Harris rally in Milwaukee on Friday. The incident prompted Musk to call her a "puppet" on X/Twitter after she appeared flustered and fumbled her words for over a minute. Defending herself, the WAP rapper said, "I'm not a puppet Elon."

Cardi's response

'I'm a product of poverty... you don't know nothing'

Born to immigrant parents, Cardi B took to X on Saturday to declare her individuality and resilience. "I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!" she wrote. Further stressing her humble beginnings and struggles, she added: "I'm a product of poverty and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you....But you don't know nothing...You don't know not one thing about the American struggle."

Take a look at her tweet here

CEO's critique

Musk's criticism of Cardi B and Harris's campaign

Musk, 53, posted a clip of the rapper's speech on X, slamming her for relying on a script. He wrote, "Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words." The Tesla founder also voiced his doubts about the authenticity and empathy of Harris's campaign. Despite the technical glitches during her speech at the rally, Cardi B stood by Harris for the upcoming presidential election against Donald Trump.

Take a look at Musk's tweet here

Rally speech

Cardi B's continued support for Harris despite criticism

Despite the teleprompter glitch, Cardi B was able to deliver her speech at the rally with the assistance of a phone handed to her. She voiced her support for Harris, asking the audience if they were ready to change the next eight years and ensure Harris's presidency. The rapper is among a number of celebrities endorsing Harris in the upcoming presidential election against Trump.

Empowerment message

Cardi B's speech on women's rights at Harris rally

Along with the rally, Cardi B also gave a fiery speech on women's rights. She compared her experiences to those of Harris, saying: "Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I've been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited." The US presidential elections are due on Tuesday (November 5) with Democratic candidate Harris facing off against Republican candidate Trump.