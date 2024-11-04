Summarize Simplifying... In short Musician Will.i.am has released an updated song, 'Yes She Can', endorsing Kamala Harris and encouraging unity and voting, particularly among women.

This continues his tradition of political activism through music, previously seen in his 2008 song 'Yes We Can' which supported Barack Obama's successful presidential campaign. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Will.i.am endorses Kamala Harris with updated song, 'Yes She Can'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:17 pm Nov 04, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Seven-time Grammy winner, Will.i.am, has lent his support to US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with his new single Yes She Can. The song is a reworked version of his 2008 pro-Barack Obama anthem Yes We Can. Released on Sunday, the music video calls on fans to vote in the upcoming elections. "Witness the power of community and unity as we come together with 'Yes She Can,'" wrote the artist with the video release.

Video content

'Yes She Can' features powerful imagery and lyrics

The music video for Yes She Can features clips from the January 6 Capitol riots and protests after the 2022 overturning of the historic Roe v. Wade. It also features a line of people in voting booths, representing the need to show up for elections. The song opens with Will.i.am asking, "Mama, what's wrong with America? Why can't we get along in America? Something's going on in America."

Voter appeal

Will.i.am's call to action for voters

In Yes She Can, Will.i.am stresses unity and the power of voting. He sings, "We all immigrants different characters but together, you know, we could break down the barriers so registers and vote for your life." The song also has a specific appeal to women voters with lyrics like "If you a woman then vote for your rights, and don't let them take away your right."

Political activism

Will.i.am's history of political involvement in music

This isn't the first time Will.i.am has used his music to support a political candidate. Back in 2008, he released a star-studded video for his track Yes We Can in support of then-presidential candidate Obama. The song became a major part of Obama's campaign and helped rally support for his successful presidential bid. With Yes She Can, Will.i.am continues this tradition of political engagement through music.