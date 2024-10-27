Summarize Simplifying... In short Blake Lively stars in the upcoming Netflix film 'It Ends With Us', where she plays Lily Bloom, a woman dealing with her father's death and complex love life while starting a flower business.

Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' heads to Netflix soon

What's the story The romantic drama, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively in the lead, is set to arrive on Netflix on November 9 after a successful theatrical run. The film first premiered at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on August 6, 2024. After its theatrical release on August 9, it received a mixed response from critics.

'It Ends With Us' plot and cast details

The film's story revolves around Lily Bloom, played by Lively, who returns to her hometown after the tragic news of her father's death. Her life takes a drastic turn when she meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) and later runs into her first love, Atlas Corrigan. The story progresses as Lily navigates these complicated relationships while also starting her own flower business.

Meet the ensemble cast of 'It Ends With Us'

The film stars an ensemble cast including Kevin McKidd as Andrew Bloom, Jenny Slate as Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Brandon Sklenar as Corrigan, Isabela Ferrer as young Lily and Baldoni as Kincaid. The romantic drama is directed by Baldoni and the screenplay is penned by Christy Hall. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's namesake novel.