Nicole Kidman will soon be seen in 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman felt 'Babygirl' was like 'jump off the cliff'

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman recently attended a special screening of her latest film, Babygirl, in Los Angeles. The event was also attended by co-star Harris Dickinson and director Halina Reijn. At the screening, Kidman said the erotic thriller required "an enormous amount of trust" and on some days, it was like a "jump off the cliff," reported People.

New horizons

Kidman's exploration of new territory in 'Babygirl'

Further, Kidman said, "I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, where have I not been? And this was an area I'd never been." "There's a sort of a jump off the cliff thing where you go, okay, I'm just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm.

Co-star's perspective

Dickinson echoed Kidman's sentiments about 'Babygirl' filming

Dickinson, Kidman's co-star in Babygirl, echoed her sentiments about the filming process. He admitted to feeling terrified on some days but emphasized they never let time pressure overshadow their comfort or performance. "But there was never a day that if the scene wasn't working or if we weren't comfortable or we weren't getting something, we never felt that time was more important," he said.

Film synopsis

'Babygirl' plot and release details

In Babygirl, Kidman plays an accomplished businesswoman who appears to lead a perfect, comfortable personal life with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas. However, the plot thickens when a new intern, played by Dickinson, joins her company and she starts an affair with him. The film will hit US theaters on December 25.