Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcome baby girl

By Isha Sharma 04:14 pm Oct 20, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Celebrity couple Prince Narula (33) and Yuvika Chaudhary (41) have become proud parents to a baby girl, reported ETimes. The baby was born on Saturday. Narula's father Joginder Narula reportedly confirmed the news to the portal and said, "We are very blessed and happy." The couple's love story started on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, and they got engaged in 2016 and married in 2018. Congratulations to them!

IVF decision

Chaudhary chose IVF for family planning

In an earlier interview, Chaudhary spoke about her decision to choose In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to conceive their first child. She said that she didn't want family planning to affect Narula's career. "I wanted Prince's career to establish well and we pushed the family planning. But then I realized that with time your body and age don't support a lot of things," she had said in an interview. The couple is yet to officially announce the news.

Social media love

Narula's public displays of affection for Chaudhary

Narula, the winner of Bigg Boss 9 and Roadies X4, has always been vocal about his love for Chaudhary. He frequently shares lovely posts and pictures with his wife on social media platforms. They announced their pregnancy in June on Instagram with an adorable caption that said, "Baby aane wala hai jald (baby is coming soon), now everything will be for him or her."