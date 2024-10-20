Is 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' inspired by 'Furious 7'
The upcoming Indian adaptation of Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has already sparked online debates over its striking resemblance to the Hollywood film Fast & Furious 7. The show, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (collectively known as Raj-DK), stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. It is a prequel to Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Citadel and produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.
'Haven't seen 'Fast & Furious 7' yet': Raj on comparison
In a recent interview with DNA, Nidimoru said, "I hadn't seen it (Fast & Furious 7) yet. I've read enough comments. " "We have seen the first three parts. This (Citadel: Honey Bunny) is set in the 90s. It's not about the high-tech that Furious 7 is talking about. That's another level of tech. This is like a premonition, giving us a warning of how things are going to be in the future."
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' explores surveillance and tracking
Further elaborating on the show's theme, DK said, "Basically I can argue now, that it is already happening. So we're not talking about the future. It's the future in the show that is already today. You and I can be tracked very easily." "The powerful people would exactly know where you are. This is set in the 90s, and they're talking about the futuristic system."
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to release in November
The trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny has already got viewers excited. It shows Dhawan and Prabhu on a dangerous mission against an unknown force. The show promises to be high on drama and suspense, which adds to the excitement. After the Italian version Citadel: Diana was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 10, Citadel: Honey Bunny will be released on November 7.