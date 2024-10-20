Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne's visa renewal process in Buenos Aires was delayed due to his past struggles with drugs and alcohol, requiring medical checks by a doctor and psychiatrist.

Despite his sobriety at the time, this led to an extended stay in Argentina, causing personal turmoil and arguments with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

His final days were marred by a payment dispute and disruptive behavior, culminating in his untimely death.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31

Why Liam was 'forced' to stay in Argentina before death

By Isha Sharma 02:52 pm Oct 20, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who tragically died at 31 on Wednesday (October 16), was reportedly "forced" to stay in Argentina due to complications with his US visa renewal. The singer had traveled to Buenos Aires for a concert by ex-bandmate Niall Horan but his stay was unexpectedly prolonged. His visa application was allegedly denied due to past issues related to substance abuse, reports said.

Visa complications

Payne's 'extraordinary visa' renewal delayed due to medical tests

Payne was trying to renew his O-1 visa, or "extraordinary visa," in Buenos Aires before heading to Florida to meet his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. The visa is meant for people with extraordinary abilities like artists and athletes. A source told Mail Online, "One of the questions on the form asks, 'Have you ever abused alcohol or drugs?' Liam's problems with drugs and alcohol are well documented."

Visa delay

'Had to be checked out by a doctor and psychiatrist'

The source further explained, "It is widely known that he had been to rehab in the US, so he had to tick the box, and because of this, he had to have medical tests. He had to be checked out by a doctor and a psychiatrist." "All this took time. So Liam was forced to stay in Buenos Aires longer than he had planned."

Sobriety confirmation

Payne's sobriety and visa approval timeline

Despite his past struggles, Payne had publicly discussed his journey to sobriety and confirmed that he was sober at the time of his death. Friends close to the singer revealed that he had met all medical and psychological requirements for visa approval. They also stated that he was "100% sober" during bureaucratic checks with a scheduled embassy visit on Thursday (October 17) to collect his visa.

Personal struggles

Payne's final days were marked by personal turmoil

In the days before his death, Payne reportedly begged Cassidy to prolong her stay in Argentina. However, she chose to return home early as she was uncomfortable with their extended trip. This resulted in a furious argument between the couple. Further, reports emerged that Payne had partied with two sex workers and had a payment dispute hours before his death. Witnesses also reported that he created a ruckus in his room shortly before the tragedy.