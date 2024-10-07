Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian singer Ipsitaa is facing criticism for allegedly copying K-pop music videos in her latest work, with similarities noted to IVE's I AM, BLACKPINK's Whistle, and aespa's KWANGYA.



Indian singer Ipsitaa accused of 'blatantly copying' K-pop music videos

By Tanvi Gupta 07:10 pm Oct 07, 202407:10 pm

What's the story Indian singer Ipsitaa is getting slammed for allegedly plagiarizing content in her latest music video, Kadar Na Jaane. Released on September 11, the video has angered K-pop fans who allege it "blatantly copies" aesthetics from various popular Korean pop groups. These include IVE, BLACKPINK, aespa, Girls's Generation, and BABYMONSTER, among others. K-pop fans, especially K-netizens, have been left in disbelief on online forums over the uncanny similarities between Ipsitaa's video and a few K-pop hits.

Mixed reactions

Here's what exactly happened

The music video reportedly opens with a sequence similar to IVE's I AM and features aesthetics similar to BLACKPINK's Whistle, and aespa's KWANGYA. A viewer noted the striking similarities in outfits and choreography to K-pop style. Despite the wave of criticism, some K-netizens found humor in the alleged "blatant plagiarism" and labeled the video a "K-pop parody." One fan wrote, "This is so ridiculous that it's funny," while another added, "Wait, lol, this feels more like a parody."

Artist's response

Ipsitaa acknowledged K-pop inspiration in her work

Responding to the allegations, Ipsitaa admitted her work was inspired by "extraordinary" female K-pop groups. In the video description, she wrote, "I'm back with a brand new music video to sweep you off your feet and take you on a visual adventure like no other." "This one's inspired by KPop music videos by some extraordinary female groups and artists. We wanted to recreate and play with the worlds they've built, introducing them to India for the first time."